Woman attacks creditor with axe near Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A woman attacked a man with an axe at Kammavaripalem village in Nandigama mandal of Krishna district on Sunday evening. According to Nandigama police, D Lakshmi (22) got married two years ago and left her husband due to some differences with him. She is now living with her parents. Lakshmi who befriended Namani Srinu (23), borrowed Rs 20,000 from him a few months ago. Following a verbal duel on loan repayment, Lakshmi attacked Srinu with the axe. A case was registered against her.
