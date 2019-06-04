CIPET-JEE to begin from July 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) is offering diploma courses, two for Class X passed students and one for those who have completed BSc in Chemistry. Interested candidates can download the application form for the CIPET-JEE, which will be held on July 7.

For the 18-month post graduate diploma in plastics processing and testing, candidates who have graduated in Chemistry as one of the subjects are eligible. The admissions will be based on the score secured in CIPET-JEE.The last date to apply for CIPET-JEE is June 30. The classes will begin from August 1. Interested candidates can apply online. For more information, visit www.cipet.gov.in.