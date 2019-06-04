Home Cities Vijayawada

Drizzle brings respite to Vijayawada residents from heat

The temperature remained above 40 degree Celsius in afternoon on Monday.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A flex flutters after being torn apart by the gusty wind in the city on Monday

A flex flutters after being torn apart by the gusty wind in the city on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denizens of Vijayawada got some respite from the heat wave and soaring temperatures, with a sudden change of weather conditions on Monday evening leading to light drizzles in some parts of the city.

While the city experienced moderate heat conditions with temperature remaining above 40 degree Celsius till Monday afternoon, the climate turned cooler in the evening due to thunderstorm activity. The State disaster management authority issued lightning alerts in Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Mopidevi, Challapalli Kaikaluru, Thotlavalluru, Vuyyuru and Ghantasala mandals of the district.

Isolated parts of Krishna district and Vijayawada city received drizzles for a short period of time on Monday. After the light showers, the weather turned cool and provided respite to the citizens from the heat. According to IMD, Vijayawada recorded the least maximum temperature this summer on Monday at 38 degree Celsius, after a gap of one month. However, according to AP State Development Planning Society the temperature till afternoon was above 40 degree Celsius.

Min temp in summer

According to MET department readings, Vijayawada city recorded the least maximum temperature this summer on Monday at 38 degree Celsius, after a gap of nearly one month.

Comments

