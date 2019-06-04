Three sanitary inspectors and worker suspended in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal commissioner M Rama Rao on Monday suspended three sanitary inspectors and a worker for dereliction of their duties in division numbers 10 and 51 of Vijayawada.The civic body chief initiated action after receiving a series of complaints against the four persons from the residents over delay in desilting drains and collecting household garbage.

The civic body chief, accompanied by zonal commissioner Srinivas, inspected the practices being followed by the sanitation staff in collecting the household waste. Finding drains in Ayyappa Nagar choked with waste, Rama Rao inquired sanitary inspector Janakiram about the last cleaning of drains in the locality, to which he replied that it was three days ago.

After coming to know about laxity in cleaning the drains, the civic body chief directed the chief medical officer for health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao to suspend Janakiram and worker Mukkanti for dereliction of their duties.

Later, Rama Rao went to division no 51, where sanitary inspector M Ramesh failed to ensure cleaning of drains despite orders being issued a few days ago. Zonal commissioner Srinivas verified the record submitted by the inspector regarding cleanliness work in the division and directed the public health department officials to suspend the sanitary inspector with immediate effect.

Tense interaction between VMC chief and official

