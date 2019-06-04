Two ganja smugglers nabbed at Vijayawada as contraband worth Rs 10 lakh seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths and Krishna Lanka police carried out a joint raid at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in the city on Monday and arrested two ganja smugglers.

Acting on a tip-off that two persons were transporting ganja in a car, CTF sleuths and Krishna Lanka police conducted a search operation at PNBS. They found two persons moving suspiciously near a car. When the police asked the duo for driving licence and vehicle Registration Certificate, they gave evasive answers and tried to flee the scene. The police apprehended duo and found ganja in their car. The seized ganja is worth around Rs 10 lakh in the open market.

The accused Hari Kumar (32) and Kuruth (30) belong to Kerala. When questioned, the duo revealed that they procured ganja from Vizag. In order to avoid police checks, they planned to smuggle ganja to Kerala in a private travels bus after bringing the contraband to the city in a car, the police added.