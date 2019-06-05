Indian Oil launches Cricket Carnival in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coinciding with the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) launched a campaign titled ‘Cricket Carnival’ at Pilot Service Station in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, IOCL Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Executive Director (Retail) DV Ramana Rao and General Manager (Finance) ARV Badrinath said that the offer started from June 1 and concludes on July 14.