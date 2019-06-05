Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP leader arrested near Vijayawada for attacking three transgenders

The victims met City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and lodged a complaint against the TDP leader when Ibrahimpatnam police for failing to register a case.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Ibrahimpatnam police filed a case against TDP leader Jampala Seetharamayya for reportedly attacking three transgenders on Tuesday. Though the incident happened a few days ago, the issue came to light when the victims met City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and lodged a complaint against the TDP leader and Ibrahimpatnam police for failing to register a case.

However, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case under Sections 324, 506, 509, 143 R/W 149 of IPC and arrested the accused.According to police, the incident happened in the last month when the TDP leaders led by Seetharamayya tried to attack three transgenders who are waiting at the Ibrahimpatnam bus stop. In their complaint, the victims further told that the TDP leaders abused them verbally. 

“Without any reason, they (TDP leaders) abused us and tried to attack us with sticks,” the victims complained. Tirumala Rao promised to render justice to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ibrahimpatnam police Telugu Desam party TDP leader transgender attack Vijayawada Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp