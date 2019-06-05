TDP leader arrested near Vijayawada for attacking three transgenders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ibrahimpatnam police filed a case against TDP leader Jampala Seetharamayya for reportedly attacking three transgenders on Tuesday. Though the incident happened a few days ago, the issue came to light when the victims met City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and lodged a complaint against the TDP leader and Ibrahimpatnam police for failing to register a case.

However, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case under Sections 324, 506, 509, 143 R/W 149 of IPC and arrested the accused.According to police, the incident happened in the last month when the TDP leaders led by Seetharamayya tried to attack three transgenders who are waiting at the Ibrahimpatnam bus stop. In their complaint, the victims further told that the TDP leaders abused them verbally.

“Without any reason, they (TDP leaders) abused us and tried to attack us with sticks,” the victims complained. Tirumala Rao promised to render justice to them.