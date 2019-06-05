Home Cities Vijayawada

Temple staffer in Vijayawada caught stealing 12 gram gold from hundi

Simhachalam and his wife were caught within 15 minutes of the theft as security personnel were monitoring the counting process through CCTVs.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Kanaka Durga temple employee and his wife were caught stealing a 12 gram gold chain from a hall where hundi collection was being counted on Tuesday morning. The duo were caught within 15 minutes of the theft as security personnel were monitoring the counting process through CCTVs.

According to temple officials and police, the accused staffer Simhachalam came out of the Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam while the counting was still going on. Tracking Simhachalam’s movements, the security personnel nabbed him while he was handing over the gold chain to his wife Durga, who works with the temple’s sanitation wing.

The issue was brought to the notice of temple executive officer V Koteswaramma, before handing over the couple to the I-Town police. A case under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC was registered.

Koteswaramma said this was the first case of theft from temple’s hundi after she assumed charge, and added the counting was being carried out in the presence of officials from the endowments, revenue and police departments under CCTV surveillance. Departmental action would be taken against the accused and vigilance on the premises will be improved, the EO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple Kanaka Durga temple employee Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp