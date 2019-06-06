Allot Praja Vedika for LoP, Naidu urges Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealing to him to declare the Grievance Hall (Praja Vedika) as the residence annexe of the Leader of Opposition to meet legislators, visitors and common public.During his tenure as Chief Minister, Naidu used to conduct official and party meetings in the Grievance Hall, located adjacent to his residence on the banks of the Krishna in Undavalli.

In the letter dated June 4 and released to the media on Wednesday, Naidu mentioned that the Grievance Hall was used for conducting various meetings during his tenure as Chief Minister as there was hardly any open space in his residence.

Stating that he is planning to reside in the same private house, he said as the Grievance Hall is located near his residence, he would like to retain it for his official uses.“As you are aware, I have been chosen as the Leader of the Telugu Desam Legislature Party to discharge my responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition.

I request you to declare Grievance Hall as the residence annexe of the Leader of the Opposition to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors, common public and discharge my duties,’’ the TDP supremo mentioned in the letter.He appealed to the Chief Minister to consider his request positively and allow him to continue to use the Grievance Hall.