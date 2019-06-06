Home Cities Vijayawada

Centre for agribusiness to come up in Vijayawada

HPMI’s initiative to benefit farmers and self-employed youth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Amma Premashram, in association with the Horticulture Produce Management Institute (HPMI) and Shobhit University, plans to set up a branch of the Centre for Agribusiness and Disaster Management Studies (CADMS) in the city to empower farmers and  agripreneurs with a prime agenda of ‘Clean India’, ‘Green India’ and ‘Healthy India’. 

Disclosing this at a brainstorming session organised in the city on Wednesday, HPMI  Chairman Satyen Yadav said that the Horticulture Produce Management Institute has  an understanding with SRE Biosolutions, USA, and Wabio for bringing world class patented technology to India to produce CBG (Compressed Biogas) for automobiles. In all, 13 units have been planned in the State, one in each district, starting with the one in Vijayawada, followed by other units in Rajahmundry and other cities in a phased manner, he said, adding that HPMI is also evolving measures to strengthen agrarian economy in Andhra Pradesh.

RR Sustainable Solutions and Amma Premashram founder Radha Rani said that plans are underway to promote 107 Farmer Producer Organisations at the mandal level to network 1,000 farmers in the Farmer Producer Organisation Scheme (FPOS) with 100 percent hand holding support by addressing the entire value and supply chain, including market access. This initiative will benefit 1,07,000 farmers directly and about 10,000 youths who will opt for self-employment through agribusiness, she said. 

Radha Rani further said that RR Sustainable Solutions is also pushing innovative concepts of farm management with a turnkey solution to increase the green cover across the State. As part of improving healthy lifestyle and promote happiness among the public, it has brought an innovative concept of healing through alternative medicine systems which include Ayurveda, naturopathy and yoga, Reiki, acupressure, acupuncture, spine therapy, medical astrology and Vedic healing, with a plan to set up two base centres at Ramannapalem and Vijayawada in the next six months, she added.Shobhit University Chancellor Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Deputy Director of Horticulture VS Dharmaja and others were also present.

13 centres in State 
In all, 13 branches of Centre for Agribusiness and Disaster Management Studies (CADMS) have been planned in the State, one in each district, starting with the one in Vijayawada, followed by other units in Rajahmundry and other cities in a phased manner. Horticulture Produce Management Institute is also evolving measures to strengthen agrarian economy in AP.

