Kanna writes to Jagan, seeks probe into land ‘scam’ 

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a series of letters to AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on issues concerning the State government.

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a series of letters to AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on issues concerning the State government.Alleging that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s associates indulged in insider trading and acquired assigned lands in Amaravati, he sought a probe into the entire land allotments made in the capital. 

“A lot of corruption has taken place in the allotment of lands, at concessional prices, to benamis, henchmen and associates of Chandrababu Naidu, and his kith and kin. We demand an immediate probe into all these allotments. A comprehensive enquiry into illegal transactions in case of assigned lands should also be held,” he demanded.

The saffron party chief, who wrote seven letters, also brought to Jagan’s notice the woes of the tribal people affected due to the Polavaram project. He alleged several lapses in land acquisition and payment of compensation. “Polavaram project has been made into a corruption pot. Your immediate attention is needed in addressing the issues faced by the tribal people,” he said. In another letter, he stressed the need for junking the ‘free’ sand policy and replacing it with a new one.

Kanna alleged that Naidu’s sand policy resulted in a huge scam and mafia filling the pockets of his henchmen and contractors. He also requested the Chief Minister to order a CBI probe into the AgriGold scam, alleging that the previous government attempted to acquire the firm’s assets at cheaper costs. In the remaining two letters, he requested that the temples demolished in Vijayawada during Krishna Pushkarams be reconstructed immediately, and that the dotted lands issue be resolved at the earliest.

