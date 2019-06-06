MP Nani takes to FB to turn down chief whip post 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The appointment of Parliamentary party leader and chief whip posts in the TDP has kicked up a controversy. TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had recently appointed two-time MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev as the TDP’s Parliamentary Party leader. He also nominated another two-time MP from Srikakulam K Ram Mohan Naidu to lead the party in the Lok Sabha and Sujana Chowadary in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, at a party meeting, Naidu appointed senior leader Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, who is also a two-time MP from Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, as the party’s chief whip and Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh as the deputy floor leader in the Rajya Sabha. The TDP has only three members in the Lok Sabha.

Nani, who is reportedly unhappy with the politics within the TDP, on Wednesday refused to accept the chief whip post. In his Facebook page, he posted his reluctance to take the post.

“I thank Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu for appointing me as chief whip in the Lok Sabha. But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I am not suitable to handle the responsibilities of such a big post. The people of Vijayawada have given me their blessings and elected me as their MP. I would be more happy to serve the constituency full time rather than these posts. Once again, I thank Chandrababu garu for possessing faith in me and apologising for rejecting the post,’’ Nani said.

Nani reiterated what he said in his FB post is to the media who sought his reaction. Meanwhile, Galla Jayadev rushed to Vijayawada and held talks with Nani to pacify him.There are reports that Nani is in touch with BJP leaders in Delhi for the past few days and a photograph of his recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was widely circulated, fuelling speculation that the TDP MP is leaning towards the BJP. Denying the same, Nani said that there is no need for him to change party.

“If Naidu shifts loyalties to the YSRC, then I will shift to the BJP,’’ he quipped indicating that the reports of his joining the BJP are mere rumours. Later in the evening, Naidu dialled Nani. Both Nani and Jayadev met Naidu at his residence and it is learnt that the TDP chief held one-on-one discussions with the two leaders. He reportedly asked the two leaders to work for the development of the State.Nani left Naidu’s residence without speaking to the media but Jayadev said Nani refused the post as there are only three MPs and there is no need for so many posts.

Vijayasai appointed YSRCPP leader

YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed his close confidant and party’s Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy as the YSRC Parliamentary Party leader to lead the party in both Houses of Parliament. Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, who was elected for the second time in the just-concluded elections, was nominated as the YSRC leader in Parliament.

First-time MP from Rajahmundry Margani Bharat Ram is appointed the chief whip. In a letter written to the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, the YSRC president asked the former to officially recognise the appointments. In a tweet on Wednesday, Vijayasai thanked Jagan for appointing him the Parliamentary Party leader. He also congratulated Midhun and Bharat.