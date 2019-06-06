Nani refuses to accept TDP’s chief whip post

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The appointment of Parliamentary party leader and chief whip posts in the TDP has kicked up a controversy. TDP president and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had recently appointed two-time MP from Guntur as the TDP’s Parliamentary Party leader. Simultaneously, he nominated another two-time MP from Srikakulam K Ram Mohan Naidu to lead the party in the Lok Sabha and Sujana Chowadary in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, in a party meeting, Naidu appointed senior leader Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, who is also a two-time MP from Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, as the party’s chief whip and Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh as the deputy floor leader in the Rajya Sabha. The TDP has only three members in the Lok Sabha. Nani, who is reportedly unhappy with the politics within the TDP, on Wednesday refused to accept the chief whip post. In on his Facebook account, he posted his inclination to take the post.

“I thank Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu for appointing me as chief whip in the Lok Sabha. But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I am not suitable to handle the responsibilites of such a big post. The people of Vijayawada have given me their blessings and elected me as their MP. I would be more happy to serve the constituency full time rather than these posts. One again I thank Chandra Babu garu for possessing faith in me and apologising for rejecting the post,(sic)’’ Nani said.

Nani reiterated what he wrote his FB post to the media who sought his reaction. There are reports that Nani is in touch with BJP leaders in Delhi for the past few days and a photograph of his recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was widely circulated, fuelling speculations that the TDP MP is inclining towards the BJP.Denying the same, Nani said that there is no need for him to change party. “If Naidu shifts loyalties to YSRC, then I will shift to the BJP,’’ he said indicating that the reports of his joining BJP is mere rumours.

Vijayasai appointed as YSRCPP leader

YSRC president and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed his close confidante and party’s Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy as the YSRC Parliamentary Party leader in both Houses of Parliament. Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, was nominated as the YSRC leader in Parliament