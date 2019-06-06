Home Cities Vijayawada

Nani refuses to accept TDP’s chief whip post

Reports indicate Nani is in touch with BJP leaders in Delhi and might join the saffron party; ‘mere rumours’, says the TDP MP

Published: 06th June 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The appointment of Parliamentary party leader and chief whip posts in the TDP has kicked up a controversy. TDP president and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had recently appointed two-time MP from Guntur as the TDP’s Parliamentary Party leader. Simultaneously, he nominated another two-time MP from Srikakulam K Ram Mohan Naidu to lead the party in the Lok Sabha and Sujana Chowadary in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, in a party meeting, Naidu appointed senior leader Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, who is also a two-time MP from Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, as the party’s chief whip and Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh as the deputy floor leader in the Rajya Sabha. The TDP has only three members in the Lok Sabha. Nani, who is reportedly unhappy with the politics within the TDP, on Wednesday refused to accept the chief whip post. In  on his Facebook account, he posted his inclination to take the post.

“I thank Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu for appointing me as chief whip in the Lok Sabha. But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I am not suitable to handle the responsibilites of such a big post. The people of Vijayawada have given me their blessings and elected me as their MP. I would be more happy to serve the constituency full time rather than these posts. One again I thank Chandra Babu garu for possessing faith in me and apologising for rejecting the post,(sic)’’ Nani said. 

Nani reiterated what he wrote his FB post to the media who sought his reaction. There are reports that Nani is in touch with BJP leaders in Delhi for the past few days and a photograph of his recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was widely circulated, fuelling speculations that the TDP MP is inclining towards the BJP.Denying the same, Nani said that there is no need for him to change party. “If Naidu shifts loyalties to YSRC, then I will shift to the BJP,’’ he said indicating that the reports of his joining BJP is mere rumours.

Vijayasai appointed as YSRCPP leader
YSRC president and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed his close confidante and party’s Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy as the YSRC Parliamentary Party leader in both Houses of Parliament. Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, was nominated as the YSRC leader in Parliament

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp