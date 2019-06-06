New team likely to probe Viveka murder afresh as daughter Sunitha meets Jagan  

By IANS

VIJAYAWADA: Fuelling speculation that the State government will order a fresh probe into the sensational murder case of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, his daughter YS Sunitha Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday seeking a speedy investigation to nab the culprits. Sunitha is Jagan’s cousin.

It is learnt that the meeting lasted for more than half-an-hour and Sunitha expressed concern over the manner in which the investigation is going on and opined that the mystery behind his father’s murder will be revealed only by re-investigating the case.On March 15, Vivekananda Reddy, brother of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was found brutally murdered at his residence in Pulivendula, sending shock waves across the State.

Initially, it was claimed that Vivekananda had died of cardiac arrest, later it came to light that it was a case of murder. The murder case soon snowballed into a political row between the TDP and YSRC as elections in the State were less than a month away. The then TDP government constituted a Special Investigation Team led by Additional DG (CID) Amit Garg to probe the case. But the YSRC, then in Opposition, demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Though some of the aides of Vivekananda Reddy were arrested on charges of concealing evidence, the mystery behind the murder is yet to be unravelled. DGP Gautam Sawang met Jagan soon after Sunitha left the CM’s residence. According to sources, Jagan instructed Sawang to constitute a team to probe the case afresh. “Since the members of the YSR family requested a change of probe agency, it is likely to form a new team to go into the case afresh,” sources said.