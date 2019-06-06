New team likely to probe Viveka murder case

By Express News Service

Fuelling speculation that the Andhra Pradesh government will order a fresh probe into the sensational murder case of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, his daughter YS Sunitha Reddy met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday seeking a speedy investigation to nab the culprits.

Sunitha is Jagan’s cousin. It is learnt that the meeting lasted for more than half an hour and Sunitha expressed concern over the manner in which the investigation is going on and opined that the mystery behind his father’s murder will be revealed only by re-investigating the case.

On March 15, Vivekananda Reddy, brother of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was found brutally murdered in his residence in Pulivendula, sending shock waves across the State. Initially, it was claimed that Vivekananda died of cardiac arrest, later it came to light that it was a murder.

The murder case soon snowballed into a political row between the TDP and YSRC as the elections in the State were less than a month away. The then TDP govt constituted a Special Investigation Team led by Additional DG Amit Garg to probe the case. But the YSRC, then in Oppn, demanded a CBI probe into the case. Incidentally, DGP Gautam Sawang met Jagan soon after Sunitha left the CM’s residence. According to sources, CM instructed Sawang to constitute a team to probe the case afresh.