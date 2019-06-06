Prayers, feasts mark Eid celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by offering special prayers at mosques and other places in the city on Wednesday. A large congregation of Muslims offered special prayers at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC). Collector A Md Imtiaz participated in the prayers here and exchanged greetings. Similar prayers were offered at Jannatul Baqi grounds in Ramalingeswara Nagar, city’s oldest Jamia, Minar, Bilal, Lababin and other mosques. Prayers were followed by feasts and frolic.

The celebration was not confined to the rich as the prime aim of the festival is to stress upon the importance of sharing the riches with the poor and needy. “Fasting during the month of Ramzan is a training period to discipline ourselves.

We should not hurt others by our actions or words,” said religious preacher J Akbar Basha. Few mosques in the city such as Masjid-e-Quba at Gymkhana grounds, Singh Nagar Idgah and Chittinagar Idgah organised special mass prayers and feasts.