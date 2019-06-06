Home Cities Vijayawada

RTC, JAC to hold talks today over staff demands

JAC called for talks after RTC V-C met CM to discuss financial status and proposed strike

Published: 06th June 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee (JAC) proposed strike date hardly a week away, the corporation management has invited the JAC leaders for talks to discuss their demands mentioned in the strike notice served on the management on May 9. The meeting is scheduled to be held at RTC House on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) on Thursday.

The management had held the first round of the talks with the JAC leaders on May 21 but failed to make any headway as both the sides stuck to their guns. The second round of talks gained momentum after vice chairman and managing director N V Surendra Babu met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and reportedly explained him about the financial condition of RTC and strike notice served by the employees union.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, JAC convener P Damodar Rao said that the RTC management lacked sincerity in implementation of long-pending demands that include implementation of wage revision for employees as per the agreement on February 5, restriction on hiring vehicles, increasing retirement age to 60 from 58 among others. “We are not in favour of going on a strike, but the adamant attitude of RTC management is forcing us to hit the streets. If we go on strike, Surendra Babu has to take the responsibility,”  Rao said.

Joint Action Committee

