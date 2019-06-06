Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Vehicular pollution increased in city since Amaravati construction’

Experts say air quality worsening in city, cancer deaths more due to pollution than smoking.

Published: 06th June 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Youth take part in a rally organised by Pollution Control Board on the occasion of World Environment Day in the city on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Highlighting the ill-effects of air pollution, students and volunteers from various NGOs took part in a rally organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), to mark the World Environment Day celebrations held here on Wednesday. APPCB chairman BSS Prasad flagged off the rally from PCB zonal office at Kanaka Durga Nagar, which culminated near Gora Science Centre in Benz circle, where a meeting was held. 

Addressing the gathering, Prasad attributed the increase in air pollution in the city to population growth and rise in number of individual vehicles. He called upon the public to adopt the practice of using public transportation to commute and planting saplings to increase the green cover. Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Vijayawada and Yi Amaravati Chapter in association with Ramesh Hospitals organised an awareness session on prevention of respiratory health problems for traffic police personnel at City Traffic Police Centre here. 

Deputy commissioner (traffic) Y Ravi Shankar Reddy said air pollution in Vijayawada has worsened with PM10 levels touching 110 micrograms per cubic meter, which exceeds the National Ambient Air Quality  standards. “Since the announcement of Amaravati capital city in 2014, vehicular traffic has increased rapidly resulting in high pollution and unhealthy air,” he added.

Reddy added that traffic police working in the busy traffic signal areas get exposed to the vehicular emissions for years, severely affecting their lungs. Toxic air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide, which are emitted by vehicles, directly impacts the lungs and causes irritation in eyes, sleeplessness, asthma among others. CII Vijayawada chairman Ravi Kiran said that the main objective of the session was to spread awareness, take necessary steps for policy recommendations. 

He said that the air quality index (AQI) of PM10 in Vijayawada is a cause of worry and 15 out of 20 most polluted cities are in India. “A report indicates that 30 years ago, 80 to 90 per cent of lung cancer patients were smokers and majority were male, while recent data shows that 40 per cent of the lung cancer patients are non-smokers, who are affected due to air pollution and dust. Among them, 40 per cent lung cancer patients are women, who are affected due to air pollution. This was not the case 30 years ago,” the CII Vijayawada chairman said. Air pollution masks were distributed and pulmonary function tests (PFT) performed on 70 traffic personnel on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
air pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp