‘Vehicular pollution increased in city since Amaravati construction’

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the ill-effects of air pollution, students and volunteers from various NGOs took part in a rally organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), to mark the World Environment Day celebrations held here on Wednesday. APPCB chairman BSS Prasad flagged off the rally from PCB zonal office at Kanaka Durga Nagar, which culminated near Gora Science Centre in Benz circle, where a meeting was held.

Addressing the gathering, Prasad attributed the increase in air pollution in the city to population growth and rise in number of individual vehicles. He called upon the public to adopt the practice of using public transportation to commute and planting saplings to increase the green cover. Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Vijayawada and Yi Amaravati Chapter in association with Ramesh Hospitals organised an awareness session on prevention of respiratory health problems for traffic police personnel at City Traffic Police Centre here.

Deputy commissioner (traffic) Y Ravi Shankar Reddy said air pollution in Vijayawada has worsened with PM10 levels touching 110 micrograms per cubic meter, which exceeds the National Ambient Air Quality standards. “Since the announcement of Amaravati capital city in 2014, vehicular traffic has increased rapidly resulting in high pollution and unhealthy air,” he added.

Reddy added that traffic police working in the busy traffic signal areas get exposed to the vehicular emissions for years, severely affecting their lungs. Toxic air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide, which are emitted by vehicles, directly impacts the lungs and causes irritation in eyes, sleeplessness, asthma among others. CII Vijayawada chairman Ravi Kiran said that the main objective of the session was to spread awareness, take necessary steps for policy recommendations.

He said that the air quality index (AQI) of PM10 in Vijayawada is a cause of worry and 15 out of 20 most polluted cities are in India. “A report indicates that 30 years ago, 80 to 90 per cent of lung cancer patients were smokers and majority were male, while recent data shows that 40 per cent of the lung cancer patients are non-smokers, who are affected due to air pollution and dust. Among them, 40 per cent lung cancer patients are women, who are affected due to air pollution. This was not the case 30 years ago,” the CII Vijayawada chairman said. Air pollution masks were distributed and pulmonary function tests (PFT) performed on 70 traffic personnel on the occasion.