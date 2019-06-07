Home Cities Vijayawada

Two more held for gold theft at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

Simhachalam, who was caught stealing a 12 gram gold chain, had stolen Rs 10,000 cash along with the gold chain from the temple hundi with the help of contract staffers.

Published: 07th June 2019

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The gold theft at Durga temple took a new turn on Thursday as One Town police arrested two more staffers for their involvement in it. Simhachalam, a regular employee, and his wife Durga were caught stealing a 12 gram gold chain from Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam during counting of hundi offerings. The duo were caught within 15 minutes of committing the theft as security personnel were monitoring the counting process through CCTV cameras. 

Based on a complaint lodged by Durga temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma, One Town police registered a case against the duo under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of IPC.

During investigation, the police came to know that Simhachalam had stolen Rs 10,000 cash along with the gold chain from the temple hundi with the help of contract staffers Ramani and Durga Rao. The police arrested the duo and they were remanded. Explaining the entire episode, the EO said Simhachalam who initially brought the offerings from various hundis in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and Mallikharjuna Swamy temple, proceeded towards Anjaneya Swamy temple down the hill shrine.

At that time, he had stolen Rs 10,000 cash and 12 grams of gold chain. He handed over the money and gold to Durga Rao, who in turn gave the same to Ramani, second wife of Simhachalam. Simhachalam would be removed from service. Instructions were also given to the security wing to oust the three contract staffers for assisting Simhachalam in committing the theft, she said.

