2 IPS officers told to report to HQs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two senior IPS officers were asked to report to the police headquarters. A Government Order was released in this regard on Friday transferring the Visakhapatnam Range DIG G Pala Raju and asked him to report to the headquarters handing over the charge to Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner. The GO further instructed Vikrant Patil, who got the posting as DCP (L&O-1), Visakhapatnam city in the recent rejig, directed to report to the headquarters.