2 more senior officials inducted into CMO

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday picked two more IAS officials to run his office (CMO). While 1985 batch IAS officer PV Ramesh has been appointed Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, 2006 batch IAS officer J Murali will be Additional Secretary.  GVD Krishna Mohan has been appointed Advisor (Communications) to the State government.

Ramesh, who recently got repatriated to AP from Central deputation, worked in various capacities, including Special Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) and Principal Secretary (Finance), in the State before moving to New Delhi in 2017.  The physician-turned-bureaucrat is set to retire next month. 

“My sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to @ysjagan garu for giving me an opportunity to serve Andhra Pradesh State as Special Chief Secretary to @AndhraPradeshCM. Looking forward to be part of transformational era in the development of AP (sic),” Ramesh tweeted, after Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam issued a GO on his appointment.  The CS also issued another GO appointing GVD Krishna Mohan as the Advisor (Communications). A journalist by profession, Krishna Mohan started his career in Eenadu. Later, he moved to Sakshi and stuck with Jagan’s family in difficult times. He is the brain behind YSRC’s voice ever since the party inception.

On the other hand, a modification was made to the posting of Murali, who was previously posted as OSD to the CM. He will now serve as the CM’s Additional Secretary. Last week, Jagan had picked Soloman Arokiaraj and K Dhananjaya Reddy as his Secretary and Additional Secretary, after shunting out the four officials of Naidu’s regime.

Meanwhile, Shashi Bhushan Kumar, who was transferred to General Administration Department, pending posting, has been posted as Secretary of School Education. In modification to previous orders, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondiah will look after Animal Husbandry instead of previously given Agriculture. Budithi Rajasekhar, who was posted for School Education, has been asked to head Agriculture and Cooperation. Four more positions in the CMO were also filled as the government appointed Krishna Duvvuri as Special Secretary, Mukthapuram Hari Krishna as Special Officer, Avinash Iragavarapu as Executive Assistant and Talashila Raghuram as Coordinator of Programmes.

New APGENCO MD takes charge
Vijayawada: B Sreedhar, a 1998 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the new Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) on Friday. He took over the charge from outgoing MD K Vijayanand.  Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar said that he would focus on modernisation of thermal power plants and optimisation of power generation to meet the growing demand.

Though there is a shortage in supply of coal, APGENCO would take all necessary steps to prevent any problem in power generation. “Ensuring efficient generation of power at better heat rate and optimisation of fuel resources will be part of our priorities. We will make efforts to adopt best practices, improve operational efficiency and reduce emissions,” he said. 

