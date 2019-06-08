30 per cent rise in RERA applications

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) announcing to penalise real estate promoters who don’t register their ventures under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, there has been a 30 per cent jump in the number of applications seeking registration of projects.

In less than three weeks after the authority announced that it would levy penalties, over 130 applications were filed by promoters. In mid-May, the authority had announced that only 470 of the 2,600 projects have uploaded applications for registration.

APRERA chairman V Ramnath said that penalty of 25 per cent and above would be levied from June 1 on erring projects that were given permission before April 15. With this, officials said that promoters started filing applications to get RERA registration. “We have received around 605 applications, a jump of 30 per cent,” an official said. A total of 368 applications have been approved.