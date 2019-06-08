Home Cities Vijayawada

CTF sleuths arrest notorious ATM offender, recover over Rs 8 lakh

They track accused by tracing his mobile signal; fraudster cheated more than 20 people.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested a notorious ATM offender, who cheated more than 20 persons and recovered Rs 8.32 lakh from him. Disclosing the details to the media here on Friday, DCP (Crimes) B Rajakumari said the accused Intipalli Ramarao (26) is a resident of Chithapalli in Razole mandal of East Godavari district. 

To fund his vices, Ramarao committed two ATM frauds in Vizag and was arrested in February. After coming out of jail, Ramarao came to Vijayawada in March and committed similar offences.Explaining his modus operandi, Rajakumari said Ramarao offers to help the elderly people and illiterates at the ATM kiosks. Some of the customers gave the cash to him to deposit the same in cash deposit machines.

Later, they realised that they have been cheated after receiving cash withdrawal messages on their mobile phones. The ATM fraud came to light when the victims lodged complaints with the police. “We formed special teams and deployed them at all busy ATM kiosks. Cops nabbed Ramarao when he was moving suspiciously at Pandit Nehru Bus Station. We could track Ramarao by tracing his mobile signal,” the DCP said. 

During interrogation, Ramarao confessed to his crimes. He said that he lost all the money in cricket betting. Urging the public to be wary of unknown persons at ATM kiosks, the DCP asked the customers not to share their debit card pin number and other details with anyone.  

Modus operandi
Pretending to be a customer, Ramarao offers to help the elderly people and illiterates at ATM kiosks
He started indulging in cricket betting since his college days
He lost all the stolen money in cricket betting

