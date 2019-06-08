Jagan promises to do justice to all legislators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Presiding over the maiden YSRC Legislature Party meeting at Tadepalli on Friday, Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to do justice to all by having a new set of council of ministers after two-and-a-half years. Explaining how his Cabinet will be to the 151 MLAs and other leaders of the party, Jagan announced that the new government will have five deputy chief ministers and they will be from SC, ST, BC, Kapu and Minority communities. Further, half of the Cabinet will have SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities.

In the previous Telugu Desam government, there were two deputy chief ministers, one each from Kapu and BC communities.Urging the party MLAs who aspired for a ministerial berth, but did not get it, not to lose heart, he informed that a cabinet reshuffle will happen after two-and-a-half years. Those, who failed to get a place in the Cabinet now, may be accommodated during the reshuffle.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking at the

YSR Congress Legislature Party meeting at Tadepalli

| Prasant Madugula

“Like never before, a Chief Minister has explained as to how his Cabinet will be formed in a transparent manner. During the meeting, he explained what he expects from the MLAs and what they have to do to have public support all the time. Highlighting their future responsibilities, he said the target is not just 2024 elections, but also the ensuing local body elections and most importantly, to live up to the expectations of the people, who have given an overwhelming mandate to the YSRC,” senior YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu told the media after the meeting.

Several MLAs, who attended the meeting, exuded confidence that the new Cabinet and the decisions to be taken by it will not only help the State prosper but also increase Jagan’s popularity. Jagan is said to have been emotional while addressing the YSRCLP meeting. Sources said he told the MLAs that along with him, they too had suffered and he was aware of it. They were assured that no injustice will be done to any of them and no one will be neglected. He said he is not willing to lose any of them and that it is time to strive together to serve the people.

His speech reportedly brought tears to the eyes of some MLAs, including party senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana. “I have not seen a Chief Minister like Jagan Mohan Reddy in my 40 years of political life. Several have said they will do that and this, but Jagan is the only one who is speaking through actions. In the BC Declaration, he promised to give 50 per cent of nominated posts to deprived classes. At that time I asked about the Cabinet and he said we will take a decision at that time. Today, I am shocked by his decision, when he struck a fine balance in Cabinet formation. I am sure under his leadership, the State will progress like never before,” he said.

The view was echoed by several other MLAs. Nagari MLA RK Roja said Jagan’s decision reflects his commitment to the people’s welfare and determination to live up to their expectations. “We are happy to serve people under his leadership,” she said.

Welcoming the decision of Jagan to have five deputy chief ministers, YSRC MLA Adimulapu Suresh said he has struck a fine balance by giving representation to every community, particularly deprived classes. During the YSRCLP meeting, Jagan also explained his discussions with the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and his request for forming a judicial commission with a sitting judge for a transparent system in place in awarding tenders for various government projects.

1,445 cops deployed at IGC at Velagapudi

Guntur: South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG RP Meena and Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu on Friday inspected security arrangements at the Secretariat at Velagapudi for the swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet ministers. IG Meena said that foolproof security arrangements were made for the swearing-in ceremony by deploying 1,445 police personnel at Velagapudi.

SP Rajasekhara Babu said that Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MLAs and MLCs, senior officials and other dignitaries would reach the venue via Tadepalli, Karakatta, Venkatapalem and Mandam. Another route to reach the venue is through Mangalagiri, Yerrabalem and Z Junction. The two routes identified for the general public to reach the venue are through Guntur and Vijayawada via Tadikonda and Mangalagiri. All arrangements have also been made for the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.