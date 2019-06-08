Ministers to take oath at 11.49 am 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi at 11.49 am on Saturday.Governor ESL Narasimhan, who reached Vijayawada on Friday, will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers.

Apart from arranging special blocks for VVIPs, VIPs, people’s representatives and higher officials, seating arrangement has also been made for 5,000 general public at the venue. In view of the rising mercury level, air conditioners and air coolers have also been installed. Signboards have also been set up en route to the venue to avoid any sort of confusion to those attending the swearing-in ceremony.

CM to occupy his chambers today

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will occupy his chambers in the Interim Government Complex at 8.39 am on Saturday. Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, YSRC senior leaders YS Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inspected the first floor on the first block, where the CMO is located and went through the changes made in the chambers. Meanwhile, Secretariat staff are preparing to give a rousing welcome to Jagan on his maiden arrival to Secretariat in his capacity as CM.