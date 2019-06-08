Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Thakur used ACB as tool to victimise officials’

Addressing the media on Friday, Azad who formed RP Thakur Badhitula Sangam (Thakur’s victims’ association), alleged that Thakur used ACB as a tool to victimise officials during the Telugu Desam regime.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Raising serious allegations against former Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur for conducting shoddy investigation in graft cases during his tenure as Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau, former Joint Commissioner of Endowments Seelam Chandrasekhar Azad said the issue will be taken to the notice of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

“In order to get a good name from the CM, he landed us in trouble,” said Azad. On December 2017, ACB officials raided Azad’s house and seized properties worth around `20 crore. “Not just in my case, Thakur filed graft cases against many officials without verifying proofs. Because of him, many officers lost their jobs and facing financial problems,” Azad alleged.

