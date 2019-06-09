Home Cities Vijayawada

Cybercrimes on the rise in Vijayawada

Fraudsters pretend to help public at ATMs, they divert the attention of customers and transfer the amount to their bank accounts.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the cybercrime police are creating awareness among the public on how to combat different types of cyber frauds and OTP-related crimes, cybercriminals are posing a challenge to them by finding novel ways.

Fraudsters are using digital wallets and online payment mobile applications like PhonePe, Google Pay and others. On the pretext of helping the public at ATM kiosks and cash deposit machines (CDM), the fraudsters are diverting the attention of customers and transferring the amount to their bank accounts.

A day after police arrested a notorious ATM offender, who cheated more than 20 people, one such case was reported at the Nunna police station on Saturday where the victim lost `10,000 to a person who befriended him on the pretext of installing mobile wallet application in his smartphone while waiting in a queue at the ATM kiosk.

A bike mechanic by profession, Shaik Ameer Jani (33), went to an ATM kiosk in Santhi Nagar to withdraw the amount from his bank account. As the ATM kiosk was crowded, Ameer Jani stood in the queue waiting for his turn.

Suddenly, the fraudster, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, struck a conversation with Ameer Jani explaining to him that he can complete the transaction using mobile wallet. He requested Ameer to give his mobile phone and installed the e-wallet application and transferred the money to his account.

“When I demanded him as to why he transferred the amount to his account from mine, the accused gave evasive answers and fled the scene. Immediately, I approached the bank staff who expressed their helplessness,” Ameer Jani told police in his complaint.

Responding to the complaint, the Nunna police inspected the ATM kiosk and checked the CCTV footage to identify the fraudster. “The fraudsters are cashing in on the innocence of the public/customers. We stepped up vigil after coming to know that some gangs are cheating public at ATM kiosks in the city,” said the cybercrime officials.

The cybercrime officials further requested the public not to believe unknown persons at banks, ATM kiosks and cash deposit machines and use e-wallets and online payment mobile applications wisely.

