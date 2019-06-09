Krishna health officials gear up to tackle vector-borne diseases as monsoon approaches Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of monsoon, malaria has become a cause for concern in the State. As many as 442 malaria cases were reported across the State in the months of April and May alone.

Between April 12 and 18, 68 malaria cases were reported. With 40-60 such cases being reported every week, the health department is taking steps to fight the seasonal disease. Sanitation drives, door-to-door distribution of pamphlets and fogging at regular intervals are the part of the measures. Some of the worst malaria-hit districts are Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Kadapa.

“Areas with high incidents have been identified where sanitation and awareness drives are being conducted regularly. Private hospitals have been asked to notify the government machinery the number of malaria patients they treat, so that necessary measures can be taken,” said I Ramesh, district medical and health officer. Even dengue cases have also been widely reported in the last two months.