Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna health officials gear up to tackle vector-borne diseases as monsoon approaches Andhra

Around 40-60 malaria cases are being reported every week, the AP health department is taking steps to fight the seasonal disease.

Published: 09th June 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Malaria

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of monsoon, malaria has become a cause for concern in the State. As many as 442 malaria cases were reported across the State in the months of April and May alone.

Between April 12 and 18, 68 malaria cases were reported. With 40-60 such cases being reported every week, the health department is taking steps to fight the seasonal disease. Sanitation drives, door-to-door distribution of pamphlets and fogging at regular intervals are the part of the measures. Some of the worst malaria-hit districts are Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Kadapa.

ALSO READ: Southwest monsoon to hit Andhra earlier than expected

“Areas with high incidents have been identified where sanitation and awareness drives are being conducted regularly. Private hospitals have been asked to notify the government machinery the number of malaria patients they treat, so that necessary measures can be taken,” said I Ramesh, district medical and health officer. Even dengue cases have also been widely reported in the last two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra rains Andhra climate Andhra Monsoon Andhra health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp