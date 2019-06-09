Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's first book donation wall is here

As part of the CII Young Indians-Amaravati chapter, people can donate their books at the designated spaces in public places.

Student

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Young Indians-Amaravati chapter set up a first-of-its-kind book donation wall at Trendset Mall on Saturday.

As part of the initiative, people can donate their books at the designated spaces in public places which would then categorised under different genres and donated to children studying in the government schools and orphanages.

Bhaskar Nannapaneni, who launched the firsVt book donation wall of Vijayawada, urged the residents of the city to take part in the initiative by donating books to the poor children. “People can identify book donation walls at 11 public places. Those interested can donate books there,” he said. The book donation walls will be set up mostly at shopping malls, multiplexes, cinema theatres and eateries.

Under the road safety programme, CII initiated ‘I buckle up for my family’ initiative to create awareness about wearing seat belt while driving. Pictures of citizens wearing seat belts while driving will be shared on social media to create road safety awareness.

11 locations

Denizens can donate books at 11 spots at shopping malls, multiplexes, cinema theatres. Books will be donated to poor children.

