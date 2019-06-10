Home Cities Vijayawada

20-year-old commits suicide due to financial burden in Vijayawada

The 20-year-old left his rented accommodation on Friday night and called his friends about his decision to end life.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Distressed with financial burden, a 20-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near KL Rao Nagar late on Saturday.

Locals informed the Two Town police after discovering the body in the early hours of Sunday. According to the Two Town police, deceased Anagani Kondala Rao, a native of Vadali village in Krishna district, was working in a private company as a machine operator and was residing in a rented room along with friends in Jakkampudi YSR Colony.

He had completed ITI course in Vijayawada a year ago. He reportedly left the rented accommodation on Friday night at around 10 pm and called up and informed his friends about his decision to end life, before taking the extreme step. A case of suspicious death has been booked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada suicide Vijayawada death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp