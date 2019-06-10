20-year-old commits suicide due to financial burden in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Distressed with financial burden, a 20-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near KL Rao Nagar late on Saturday.

Locals informed the Two Town police after discovering the body in the early hours of Sunday. According to the Two Town police, deceased Anagani Kondala Rao, a native of Vadali village in Krishna district, was working in a private company as a machine operator and was residing in a rented room along with friends in Jakkampudi YSR Colony.

He had completed ITI course in Vijayawada a year ago. He reportedly left the rented accommodation on Friday night at around 10 pm and called up and informed his friends about his decision to end life, before taking the extreme step. A case of suspicious death has been booked.