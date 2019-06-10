Vijayawada Corporation employees’ colony beneficiaries stage protest demanding basic infrastructure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Employees’ Colony Development Society staged a protest near the layout at Gunadala here on Sunday demanding that the civic body develop basic infrastructure in the layout so that they can start residing in the plots allotted to them.

Employees’ Colony president CHV Subramanyam said that the civic body had purchased 55 acres of land from a Non-resident Indian in 1996 during the tenure of T Venkateswara Rao as the Mayor, to provide housing facility for the employees under ‘no profit no loss’ procedure.

ALSO READ: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation prepares to secure ‘greater’ tag status

A total of 711 plots were developed for allotment to 700 employees. The plots measured 100 sq metres for class IV employees and attenders and 150 sq metres for class III employees.

Of the total 711 plots, 647 were registered for housing to the civic body staff. The remaining 64 plots were not allotted to anyone due to various reasons, Subramanyam said. “The civic body had collected nearly `8 crore from the employees in 2013 for development of infrastructure in the layout. However, even after six years, there is no sign of development,” he added.

“The sites are located between the Inner Ring Road and the Gunadala railway station. A representation will be submitted to Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and endowment minister Velampalli Srinivas requesting the latter to take up development of colony,” he added.