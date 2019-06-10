Vijayawada's Indrakeeladri Kanaga Durga temple sound and light show remains a non-starter

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much-hyped sound and light show, which was planned to explain the history and significance of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Indrakeeladri, remains a non-starter till date.

According to temple officials, nearly a year ago, the State government has selected Indrakeeladri for introducing sound and light show on a pilot basis, on the lines of Somnath Temple, Chandragiri Fort (Chittoor) and Golconda Fort.

The concept was mooted by the government to develop temple tourism across the State by highlighting the significance of the religious sites through the sound and light shows. Kolkata-based Premium World was entrusted with the task of implementing the project at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. The firm has so far conducted four trail runs at the hill shrine but the endowments department is yet to take a call on it, an official said.

A senior temple official, on condition of anonymity, said that initially the devasthanam had planned to commence the sound and light show on last Dasara, but could not materialise it as endowments department officials had suggested some changes to the show.

They also sought to highlight the significance of Teppotsavam (celestial boat riding), which is conducted for the presiding deities of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy.

“The firm once again made necessary changes and projected the show to the committee before Sankranthi this year. However, after watching it, the committee again suggested the firm to add voice-over of film actors such as Sai Kumar and Rajendra Prasad to make the video more popular,” the official said.

“However, the proposal did not materialise due to several reasons. Recently, the final trail run was conducted at the hill shrine after inclusion of the significance of the temple history as suggested by the

endowments department.

Soon after getting the nod from them, the sound and light show will be showcased at the Indrakeeladri shrine during the evenings,” he added.