Andhra Pradesh man gets three years imprisonment for abetting wife’s suicide

VIJAYAWADA: The Mahila Sessions Judge Court on Monday sentenced a man to three years imprisonment for harassing his wife and abetting her to commit suicide. A fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on him. Sk Karimulla (54) of Wynchipet married Khathija Bibi in 1991.

In 2015, Bibi lodged a complaint with police against her husband that he developed an extramarital affair with another woman and started ignoring her and their children.

Though police counselled him after registering a case, there was no change in the behaviour of Karimulla, a cycle mechanic. Unable to bear harassment, Bibi committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in June 2015.

Based on the complaint lodged by her family members, Two Town police filed a case against Karimulla under Sections 498 A (domestic violence) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC. After examining 16 witnesses in the case, Sessions Court Judge G Prabhavathi Devi convicted Karimulla.