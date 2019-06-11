Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh man gets three years imprisonment for abetting wife’s suicide

Though police counselled him after registering a case, there was no change in the behaviour of the accused.

Published: 11th June 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Mahila Sessions Judge Court on Monday sentenced a man to three years imprisonment for harassing his wife and abetting her to commit suicide. A fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on him. Sk Karimulla (54) of Wynchipet married Khathija Bibi in 1991.

In 2015, Bibi lodged a complaint with police against her husband that he developed an extramarital affair with another woman and started ignoring her and their children.

Though police counselled him after registering a case, there was no change in the behaviour of Karimulla, a cycle mechanic. Unable to bear harassment, Bibi committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in June 2015.

Based on the complaint lodged by her family members, Two Town police filed a case against Karimulla under Sections 498 A (domestic violence) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC. After examining 16 witnesses in the case, Sessions Court Judge G Prabhavathi Devi convicted Karimulla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh suicide AP court case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp