South Central Railways GM asks officials to ensure safety of railway tracks

SCR general manager conducted a teleconference review meeting with principal HoDs and DRMs of the six divisions on safety and punctuality.

Published: 11th June 2019 10:52 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday called upon all the divisional railway managers (DRMs) to find out the root causes of each and every functional failure by analysing them technically and scientifically to make the system foolproof. He stressed upon the need to conduct reliability test on every equipment at regular intervals to minimise failures.

Mallya conducted a teleconference review meeting with principal heads of departments and DRMs of the six divisions on safety and punctuality. During the course of the meeting, he adviced the officials to accord highest priority to minimise track, loco and asset failures which affect safety and punctuality of trains.

He suggested that the DRMs plan traffic blocks in advance for track maintenance. The GM also asked the officials to properly maintain the staff training/refresher training records and to send technical staff for refresher courses.

While reviewing the progress in the registration process of UMID (Unique Medical Identity Card) of employees and retired employees of the SCR, he adviced the DRMs to make arrangements to complete the registrations at offices, loco sheds and hospitals in their respective divisions. Later, he also apprised the officers of the Railway Board’s latest guidelines regarding UMID.

Additional general manager John Thomas, principal chief engineer K V Siva Prasad, principal chief operations manager N Madhusudana Rao and other officials were present.

