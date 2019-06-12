Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases book on C Narayana Reddy

The book, a compilation of speeches by late Dr C Narayana Reddy, when he was a Rajya Sabha member, was translated by former RS member Lakshmi Prasad.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released ‘Peddala Sabhalo Telugu Pedda’ penned by former Rajya Sabha member Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, at his residence in Tadepalle on Tuesday. 

The book, a compilation of speeches by late Dr C Narayana Reddy, when he was a Rajya Sabha member, was translated by Lakshmi Prasad. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said he felt honoured to release the compilation of the speeches by C Narayana Reddy, a great personality. 

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, in his presidential address recalled his 45 years of association with C Narayana Reddy. “During our morning walk in Indira Park, I was the first audience for his poems. If Viswanatha Satyanarayana was the first Telugu writer to get Jnanpith award, Narayana Reddy was the second,” he said. 

Yarlagada said it was his good fortune to have the opportunity to translate and compile Narayana Reddy’s speeches in Rajya Sabha in a book format.

