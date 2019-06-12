Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh police are committed to women’s safety, says DGP Gautam Sawang

Vijayawada DGP Gautam Sawang said AP police are ready to join hands with NGOs and noted personalities in ensuring the safety of women.

Published: 12th June 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:00 AM

DGP Gautam Sawang with Mahila Mitra members in the city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP Gautam Sawang on Tuesday explained to the Mahila Mitra members from Vijayawada about various women and children protective measures to be taken by the police department.
Sawang said having woman Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha will inspire the police to take up the cause of women’s safety and security in a focused manner. 

“We, AP police, are ready to join hands with NGOs and noted personalities in ensuring the safety of women,” the DGP said.

He said that they are supporting women in their fight against eve-teasing at colleges, workplace and public places. “Counselling is being held for the misguided youth. Their parents and siblings are also being called for the sessions. Mahila Mandali helps us in resolving marital disputes through counselling,” Sawang said. 

“Anti-ragging committees will be constituted in all educational institutions as it is the beginning of the academic year. POCSO Act will be implemented effectively and awareness will be created through NGOs and Mahila Mitra committees,” Sawang told.

The DGP further told that the services of KGV Saritha from women protection cell of CID will be utilised for the safety and security of women and children. 

