South Central Railway seeks fresh ideas for advertisement revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya called upon advertising and publicity agencies to come up with innovative ideas to exploit the untapped potential of commercial publicity in Indian Railways. He held a meeting with business partners in advertising and publicity agencies on Tuesday in which senior divisional commercial managers also participated through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajanan Mallya said that 734 express and passenger trains running at 100 per cent occupancy every day, 160 important stations, 24 MMTS stations and 121 MMTS services, a fleet of 19,900 wagons, 288 closed circuit rakes consisting of 16,000 wagons and 1,265 locomotives altogether give a huge space for potential advertisers.

Assuring to consider the representations made by advertising agencies, Mallya added that the administration will work towards improving the publicity system for a win-win situation for both SCR and the advertisers.

The SCR GM adviced the officials to plan and coordinate to create avenues for publicity to achieve the `33 crore non-fare revenue target fixed by the Railway Board for the zone this financial year. Principal chief commercial manager K Siva Prasad elaborated the innovative ideas and concepts being planned by railways for advertising in circulating area, station platforms on trains.