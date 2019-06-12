Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway seeks fresh ideas for advertisement revenue

SCR GM said that the administration will work towards improving the publicity system for a win-win situation for both SCR and the advertisers.

Published: 12th June 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Train, SCR

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya called upon advertising and publicity agencies to come up with innovative ideas to exploit the untapped potential of commercial publicity in Indian Railways. He held a meeting with business partners in advertising and publicity agencies on Tuesday in which senior divisional commercial managers also participated through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajanan Mallya said that 734 express and passenger trains running at 100 per cent occupancy every day, 160 important stations, 24 MMTS stations and 121 MMTS services, a fleet of 19,900 wagons, 288 closed circuit rakes consisting of 16,000 wagons and 1,265 locomotives altogether give a huge space for potential advertisers.

Assuring to consider the representations made by advertising agencies, Mallya added that the administration will work towards improving the publicity system for a win-win situation for both SCR and the advertisers.

The SCR GM adviced the officials to plan and coordinate to create avenues for publicity to achieve the `33 crore non-fare revenue target fixed by the Railway Board for the zone this financial year. Principal chief commercial manager K Siva Prasad elaborated the innovative ideas and concepts being planned by railways for advertising in circulating area, station platforms on trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada  South Central Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp