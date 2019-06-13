500 children initiated into world of letters in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 500 children were initiated into the world of letters through a mass ‘Aksharabhyasam’ programme organised by Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam here on Wednesday. The temple priests decorated the presiding deity as Goddess Sarswati to mark the occasion.

Endowments minister Vellamapalli Srinivas participated in the programme and initiated a few children into the world of letters. MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and temple executive officer V Koteswaramma were present.

The devasthanam distributed slate, pencils, school bags and scared threads to the children. The event started at 8.22 am and culiminated five hours later. “Aksharabhyasam or Vidyarambham is a traditional religious programme in which children are initiated into world of letters after which they are ready for formal education. The programme is traditionally performed at the age of five,” Koteswaramma said.