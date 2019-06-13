Home Cities Vijayawada

Two bikers killed in road mishap in Vijayawada

The accident occurred when two motorbikes collided while one of them was attempting to overtake a car on the Singh Nagar flyover.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youth died and three others were injured in a road accident on the Singh Nagar flyover here on Tuesday late. According to, the accident occurred when two motorbikes collided while one of them was attempting to overtake a car.

The deceased were identified as P Durga Rao (21) and Ravi Kumar, both residents of Nunna. They were reportedly riding in an inebriated condition. The injured were admitted to a government hospital and their condition is said to be critical.  

“Durga Rao and two of his friends riding pillion were taking a turn at end of the flyover, when they were hit by a motorbike ferrying Ravi Kumar and his friend Adam who were attempting to overtake a car,” a police official said. A case has been registered and the bodies were sent for autopsy.

