53-year-old dies due to medical negligence in Vijayawada, family stages protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging the negligence of hospital management for the death of a 53-year-old man, kin staged a protest outside a private hospital here on Friday.

According to Krishna Lanka SI Ramesh, the deceased was identified as Yesu Ratnam, a daily wage worker at Kondapalli.

He said that Yesu Ratnam had undergone tests for having a blockage in his heart valve at a medical camp organised by the private hospital last month. He was asked to get admitted in the hospital and undergo a surgery, which he obliged on May 29. After conducting all the tests, Ratnam underwent the surgery which the doctors declared it a ‘success’ and was later discharged from the hospital. On Wednesday night, Ratnam died of a massive cardiac arrest.

‘Medical’ negligence

