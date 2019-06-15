Good Samaritan minister Nani takes road accident victims to hospital in his car, announces aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLA from Chilakaluripet, V Rajani allegedly did not stop to rescue a biker who was hit by her car on Thursday. Her colleague and deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani on Friday went out of his way to help three persons, who suffered injuries in an accident on the highway.

The minister stopped and rushed the trio in his convoy to a hospital near Vijayawada where their condition is said to be stable.

According to eyewitnesses, two two-wheelers collided head-on on the outskirts of Vijayawada just when the minister’s convoy was passing by.

Nani was on his way from Eluru to Amaravati for the Governor’s address to the joint session of the Assembly and the Council. He immediately stopped his convoy.

The injured, who were identified as M Venkaiah and J Nagaraju, were given first-aid on the spot and later, they were rushed to Manipal Hospitals, Tadepalli near Vijayawada in one of his vehicles. One of the injured was discharged from the hospital by evening.

The other two injured were undergoing treatment. The minister also announced Rs 10,000 ex gratia to the grievously injured.