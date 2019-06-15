Government schools will be on par with private ones, says Andhra CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing his resolve to revamp education in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he will develop government schools on par with private schools.

Participating in a mass ‘Aksharabhyasam’ for 2,000 children at Penumaka ZP High School in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district on Friday as part of ‘Rajanna Badibata’ programme, he said: “Andhra Pradesh has 33 per cent illiteracy as against the national average of 26 per cent. Some of the reasons for this are lack of proper facilities at government schools and delay in supply of textbooks to the students,” he said, adding that the Telugu Desam had only focused on developing corporate schools.

“We will take photos of the 40,000 government schools in the State and again after two years. You will see the difference. I assure you that the schools will be developed on par with private schools,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government will introduce English medium in every school and make Telugu a compulsory subject.

Speaking on ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme, he added: “I am happy that I have kept my promise to every mother and sister. Under the scheme, which is set to be launched on January 26 next year, every woman sending her children to school will get Rs 15,000 every year. I will be there for the children as their ‘uncle’ to help them pursue education of their choice,” he said.

Stressing the need for children to go to school instead of working as child labour, he added: “I understand that financial condition of the family forces a mother to send her children for work to support the family. It is a loss to the country. I appeal to all the mothers to send their children to schools and, in return, the government will give them Rs 15,000 every year,” he said.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and others were present on the occasion.