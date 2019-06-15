Swaroopanandendra Saraswati declares successor, invites devotees to attend function

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati on Friday said that 26-year-old K Kiran Kumar Sarma will be declared his successor at a programme scheduled to be held at Undavalli from June 15 to 17.

Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his counterparts from Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Odisha, Naveen Patnaik are likely to attend the programme.

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati offered special prayers at Goddess Kanakadurga temple on Friday. Upon his arrival to the temple, the pontiff was accorded with a grand welcome amid chanting of vedic hymns by the priests, who escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum along with endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas and temple executive officer V Koteswaramma.

MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Jogi Ramesh were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said that Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham has been striving hard for the protection of Hindu religion across the country.

He called upon devotees to attend the programme, being organised to announce his successor, in large numbers from Saturday.