Home Cities Vijayawada

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati declares successor, invites devotees to attend function

Speaking on the occasion, Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said that Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham has been striving hard for the protection of Hindu religion across the country.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati called upon devotees to attend the programme, being organised to announce his successor.

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati called upon devotees to attend the programme, being organised to announce his successor.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati on Friday said that 26-year-old K Kiran Kumar Sarma will be declared his successor at a programme scheduled to be held at Undavalli from June 15 to 17.

Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his counterparts from Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Odisha, Naveen Patnaik are likely to attend the programme.

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati offered special prayers at Goddess Kanakadurga temple on Friday. Upon his arrival to the temple, the pontiff was accorded with a grand welcome amid chanting of vedic hymns by the priests, who escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum along with endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas and temple executive officer V Koteswaramma.

MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Jogi Ramesh were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said that Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham has been striving hard for the protection of Hindu religion across the country.

He called upon devotees to attend the programme, being organised to announce his successor, in large numbers from Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Kanakadurga temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp