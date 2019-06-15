Vijayawada's Anvayaa: one-stop solution for elderly needs

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It’s your parents’ anniversary this week, and unfortunately, you are out of the country on a work-related assignment.

Wouldn’t it be good if someone threw them a surprise party at a fancy restaurant?

Game Over movie was released yesterday. Your father loves thrillers, and you, being abroad, want to surprise him with a ticket and ensure someone is with him for company.

Today, as we mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the need for someone to be by the side of elderly parents is paramount, especially in the times we live.

Established in 2016, Anvayaa is a city-based organisation that helps in taking care of all the needs of elderly parents. Its founder and director, Prashanth Reddy, had worked in the tech sector abroad for more than two decades before moving back.

“I am the only son for my parents and wanted to be with them. That’s why I returned home”, he says.

Meaning “family” in Sanskrit, Anvayaa’s raison d’être can be traced back to a survey carried out by Prashanth and his team in Hyderabad, who found that health is not the major issue among senior citizens.

“There are other aspects, such as providing emotional support, helping in daily needs, etc. That’s where we come in. We are a 360-degree technology-enabled personalised senior care platform”, he points out.

Currently, Anvayaa’s services include providing assistants for healthcare, daily needs, emotional care, payment management and legal solutions.

Elaborating on payment management solutions, Prashanth informs, “Children of senior citizens can send money via Anvayaa’s virtual wallet, and all expenses surrounding the parents’ needs are taken care of – such as shopping for groceries, booking movie tickets, etc.”

Once a senior citizen signs up, he/she will be assigned a dedicated care manager, who visits regularly to oversee the needs of the customer and get feedback, adds Prashanth. An app with the same name can be downloaded from both App Store and Google Play.