Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's Anvayaa: one-stop solution for elderly needs

With over 700 ‘families’ enrolled thus far, Vijayawada-based organisation Anvayaa aims to create a senior citizen-friendly society.

Published: 15th June 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Anvayaa, a 360-degree technology-enabled personalised senior care platform.

Anvayaa, a 360-degree technology-enabled personalised senior care platform.

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It’s your parents’ anniversary this week, and unfortunately, you are out of the country on a work-related assignment.

Wouldn’t it be good if someone threw them a surprise party at a fancy restaurant?

Game Over movie was released yesterday. Your father loves thrillers, and you, being abroad, want to surprise him with a ticket and ensure someone is with him for company. 

Today, as we mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the need for someone to be by the side of elderly parents is paramount, especially in the times we live.

Established in 2016, Anvayaa is a city-based organisation that helps in taking care of all the needs of elderly parents. Its founder and director, Prashanth Reddy, had worked in the tech sector abroad for more than two decades before moving back.

“I am the only son for my parents and wanted to be with them. That’s why I returned home”, he says.

Meaning “family” in Sanskrit, Anvayaa’s raison d’être can be traced back to a survey carried out by Prashanth and his team in Hyderabad, who found that health is not the major issue among senior citizens.

“There are other aspects, such as providing emotional support, helping in daily needs, etc. That’s where we come in. We are a 360-degree technology-enabled personalised senior care platform”, he points out.
Currently, Anvayaa’s services include providing assistants for healthcare, daily needs, emotional care, payment management and legal solutions.

Elaborating on payment management solutions, Prashanth informs, “Children of senior citizens can send money via Anvayaa’s virtual wallet, and all expenses surrounding the parents’ needs are taken care of – such as shopping for groceries, booking movie tickets, etc.”

Once a senior citizen signs up, he/she will be assigned a dedicated care manager, who visits regularly to oversee the needs of the customer and get feedback, adds Prashanth. An app with the same name can be downloaded from both App Store and Google Play.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENIOR CITIZEN Vijayawada Senior care platform

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp