YSRC corporators file complaint against TDP leader Sesha Rani 

The Commissioner promised to take action after verifying the case details, she said and demanded unconditional apology from the corporator. Rani was unavailable for comment.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

TDP YSRC clash Ongole

Image of an earlier clash between TDP and YSRCP workers near Thurpu Kamma Palem during YSRCP office opening in Ongole. For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC corporators on Friday lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao alleging that the TDP corporator (Division 5) K Sesha Rani made abusive comments against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Vijayawada Corporators’ WhatsApp group.

When contacted, YSRCP VMC floor leader B Punyaseela said that a WhatsApp group is created to upload the details of the ongoing projects by the corporators in their respective divisions.

However, after YSRCP formed government in the State, a few corporators from TDP started utilising the group as a platform to make abusive comments against Jagan and his administration.

The matter was discussed with the corporators concerned to shun the practice. They agreed to stop posting abusive comments. But, Sesha Rani again resorted to the same practice, she alleged.

The Commissioner promised to take action after verifying the case details, she said and demanded unconditional apology from the corporator.

Rani was unavailable for comment.

