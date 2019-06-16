Rs 11.6 lakh worth e-tickets seized by South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some 20 touts were arrested and e-tickets worth Rs 11.6 lakh seized during day-long raids conducted by RPF personnel as ‘Operation Thunder’ on e-touting (touting of railway tickets booked online) at 20 different locations of South Central Railway (SCR) zone on Thursday.

In a press release on Saturday, SCR said 20 locations in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Nellore, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Nanded and Aurangabad were raided. Some 896 e-tickets 122 live and 774 used e-tickets with total worth of Rs 11.6 lakh were seized and 20 touts arrested.