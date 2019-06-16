Sanyasa Deeksha begins at Sachidananda Swamiji Ashramam in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special rituals marked the beginning of three-day programme in connection with Kiran Bala Swamy Sanyasa Deeksha at Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamiji Ashramam, Undavalli on Saturday.

The rituals were performed under the supervision of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Seer Swaroopanandendra Swami. Pontiffs from various parts of the country reached the city and took part.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLAs Jogi Ramesh and Malladi Vishnu were present. Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his counterparts in Telangana and Odisha are likely to participate in the special rituals on Monday.