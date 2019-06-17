Home Cities Vijayawada

History-sheeter killed at CVR flyover in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A history-sheeter was hacked to death by unknown miscreants at CVR flyover near Jakkampudi YSR Colony on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Kilari Suresh (37), a resident of Kothapet.

According to Two-Town inspector Umar, the incident came to light in the early hours of Sunday with passersby informing the police when they found a person lying in a pool of blood on the platform of CVR flyover. The body of the deceased has knife injuries on the chest and other places.

“Suresh reportedly has differences pertaining to the financial transactions with two autorickshaw drivers who reside at Kummaripalem. Based on a complaint filed by the family members, we are probing the case and will arrest the accused,” Umar said.

