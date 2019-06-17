Man burns pregnant wife to death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspecting fidelity, a man burnt his pregnant wife to death in Krishna Lanka late on Friday night.

According to the Krishna Lanka police, the incident happened around 11 pm on Friday when M Sailaja (29) was asleep at her residence in New Hanuman Street. Nambiar poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze.

Sailaja used to work as a teacher in a private school in Krishna Lanka, while her husband Nambiar works in a private college in Gudivada. The couple got married in 2017 and had been living in different places owing to their jobs.

Meanwhile, Nambiar started suspecting his wife’s fidelity and used to frequently quarrel with her many times. He also warned of giving divorce to Sailaja citing the alleged extramarital affair with her colleague in the school.

Nambiar reportedly came home around 9 pm on Friday and reportedly beat his wife Sailaja after an argument. In a fit of rage, Nambiar poured petrol and killed his six-month-old pregnant wife by setting her on fire. On hearing her cries for help, locals rushed her to a hospital, where she breathed her last.

A case has been registered against Nambiar and he was taken into custody.