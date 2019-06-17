Remove encroachments over drains, Municipal Commissioner orders officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Sunday directed the public health department officials to act tough against illegal encroachments over the drains and ensure free flow of water by removing the waste accumulated in them.

Observing pile up of garbage in the drains near Novotel Hotel Road, the civic body chief instructed zonal commissioner B Siva Reddy to coordinate with the engineering department officials to repair and renovate the drainage channels in Bharathi Nagar to prevent water overflow during monsoon.

Upon finding axed trees branches left on fourth lane of Bharathi Nagar, he warned sanitation staff of stern action if they were not cleared on time. He asked officials to complete sewage treatment plant work at APIIC Colony at the earliest.